Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,465 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Copart worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.