Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 998,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.63% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,537,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,587,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 560,410 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

