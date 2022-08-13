Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 1,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,795 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.