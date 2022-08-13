OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $219,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

ESE opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

