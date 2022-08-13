Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 48,590 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $137.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

