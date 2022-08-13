Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,813 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Trading Up 2.1 %

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

RSG opened at $144.71 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

