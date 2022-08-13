Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UDR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

