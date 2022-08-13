Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

