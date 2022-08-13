Duality Advisers LP Sells 41,130 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $2,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sonos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.