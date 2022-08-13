Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

