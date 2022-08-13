Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

