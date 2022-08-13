Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 838 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,401,094 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,314. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

