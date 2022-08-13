Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.