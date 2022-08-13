Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

