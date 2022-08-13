M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $32.32 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

