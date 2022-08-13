Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,431,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,796,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 495,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

LYV opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.