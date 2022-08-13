JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 87,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 91,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

