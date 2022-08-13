Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

