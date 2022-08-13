JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

