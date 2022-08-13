Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.