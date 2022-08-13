Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $269,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.9 %

NCLH opened at $14.16 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.