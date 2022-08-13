Mutual Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 90.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TTE opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
