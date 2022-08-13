Mutual Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 90.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.