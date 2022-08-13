13,173 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,025,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI opened at $26.22 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

