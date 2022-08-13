OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $251,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AGCO by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,264,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of AGCO opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

