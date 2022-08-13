OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 5,272 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.51 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

