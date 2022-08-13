OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PTC were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,593 shares of company stock worth $52,549,899 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

