Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.