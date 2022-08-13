Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pool were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

Insider Activity

Pool Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $388.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

