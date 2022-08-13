Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

