OLD National Bancorp IN Has $337,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

