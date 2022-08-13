OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Parsons were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Parsons by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Stock Up 2.4 %

PSN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Insider Activity at Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

