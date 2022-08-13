OLD National Bancorp IN Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Middleby were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $156.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

