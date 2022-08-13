Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

