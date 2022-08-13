OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 820 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.71. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GABC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

