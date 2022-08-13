OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,301 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after buying an additional 2,546,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.