Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,502 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

