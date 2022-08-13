Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 17,484 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $349,179. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

