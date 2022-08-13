Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,452 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.