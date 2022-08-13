Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151,919 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after buying an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $158.70.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

