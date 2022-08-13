Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,500,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,364,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.