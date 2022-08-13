Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.