Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,640,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 794,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

