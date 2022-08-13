Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

TYL opened at $409.34 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

