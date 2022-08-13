Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $206.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.