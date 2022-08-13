Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,014,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Price Performance

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $393.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

