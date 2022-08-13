Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $143,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.