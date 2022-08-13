Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in V.F. by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

