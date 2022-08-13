Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $280.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.