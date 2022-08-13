Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $154,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

WAT stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

