Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

Shares of COO stock opened at $334.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

